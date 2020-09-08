Infrastructure plans submitted for Dunbar development

The 54.3-acre development is designed around the DunBear sculpture of a brown bear.

Hallhill Developments has submitted its proposals to East Lothian Council for roads, footpaths and essential infrastructure, together with renewable energy plans.

The 54.3-acre development is designed around the DunBear sculpture of a brown bear. The sculpture pays tribute to Dunbar-born naturalist John Muir, who is credited with playing a key role in the establishment of National Parks in the USA and around the world. DunBear Park is part of the Hallhill development.

The mixed-use development, which aims to include office, industrial, retail, leisure, extra care facilities, community and residential uses, will adopt low-carbon technology.

The planning application that has been made to East Lothian Council includes roads, footpaths, cycle ways, street lighting and other services. The aim is to enable the development of the site to be undertaken at the earliest opportunity, unhindered.

Installation of the roads is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, subject to the statutory consents. Emphasis will be placed on segregating and linking to the national and other cycle routes.

The renewable energy strategy for the development has also been submitted to the Council for its information.

DunBear Park aims to be a highly sustainable development, adopting the low-carbon technology to generate renewable heat and power on site.

Heating will be delivered via a district heating network. The heat pumps will be powered by their own green electricity supply fed from a series of photovoltaic and battery arrays, which will also deliver energy to the whole site. None of the heating, hot water or cooling provision for the development will require any fossil fuels and the district heating network could be zero carbon. It is also anticipated that on occasion there will be a surplus of energy that can be fed back as exported green power to the electricity grid.

Hallhill Developments spokesman Ken Ross said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward proposals for the delivery of this exemplar low carbon community, including the submission of our renewable energy strategy to the council along with road, footpath and cycleway planning applications.

“In the recent consultation we undertook, there was overwhelming support from the community for this being a low-carbon development. Adopting the latest low-carbon technology will not only provide clean green energy for our own development, but also on occasion feed a surplus back into the local grid.

“Construction and low carbon technology will have a key role to play in the economic recovery from Covid-19 and through the DunBear Park development we are fulfilling these two objectives.”

