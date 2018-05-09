Inland Homes MD joins the board

House-builder and regeneration specialist Inland Homes has promoted managing director Gary Skinner to its board of directors with immediate effect.

Gary, aged 49, joined Inland Homes in February 2016 from Willmott Dixon and as managing director has been responsible for delivering construction partnerships and joint venture developments, as well as overseeing the health & safety standards, human resources and customer services for the company.

He was previously an operations director at Willmott Dixon Housing, responsible for the sourcing, planning and the commercial delivery of up to 1,000 units per year. Prior to this, he was as a production director at George Wimpey.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: "Since joining Inland Homes Gary has had a tremendous impact on the company and has been an integral part of our growth from 31 to 101 people in the last 26 months, having led the formation and expansion of our construction business. Housebuilding and, increasingly, the development of homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations are core pillars of our strategy as we seek to diversify and grow our income streams, and Gary's appointment to the board reflects that."