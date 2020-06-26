Intermat launches Paris Construction Week

The event will link the construction, buildings, infrastructure, urban development and sustainable planning markets by bringing together Intermat, World of Concrete Europe, BIM World and Solutions Bas Carbone.

It will be held from 19th to 24th April 2021 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

Holding the shows at the same time is seen as illustrating the complementary nature of the activities in construction, particularly with regard to environmental, technological and digital transformations in progress. It is also intended to tie in with the ‘Recovery Plan’, a European funding programme to boost the revival in public and private investment.

Between them, the four events will span from finance to engineering, including materials, components, machinery and equipment, logistics, construction, design, renovation, maintenance and deconstruction.

Intermat Paris will be targeted around five hubs of expertise: Earthmoving, Demolition & Transportation; Roads, Materials & Foundations; Buildings & Concrete Sector; Lifting & Handling; and a new hub dedicated to New Technologies. The six days of the show will also feature special theme days, talks, workshops and round tables, visits by foreign delegations and equipment displays held in its demonstration zone.

World Of Concrete Europe, which will be incorporated within the Buildings & Concrete Sector hub, will offer an overview of the industry’s European market with the combination of an exhibition area, an educational forum with talks about themes relating to the future of the material and a demo zone.

BIM World will seek to illustrate the extensive variety of uses and benefits of digital technology to design, build and operate structures. The 2021 show revolves around three sectors: Construction 4.0 to build higher-performance structures with digital technology; Building as a Service to harness the value of buildings and develop new uses; Smart data for digital infrastructure and service platforms for building professions, businesses and public authorities.

Solutions Bas Carbone, the event dedicated to a low-carbon economy working for the benefit of sustainable housing and cities, aims to showcase the solutions already available and exemplary approaches. It will have three sectors: Materials and environmental performance to optimise the carbon impact of structures throughout the lifecycle; Energy and operating performance to guarantee this performance whilst reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions; Smart Territories and user performance to develop the most efficient uses for housing, collective buildings, communities, infrastructure and facilities.

