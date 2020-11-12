Interserve begins work on medicines innovation centre

The Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC) will be built in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, on a site near Glasgow Airport. The project will be led by CPI in partnership with the University of Strathclyde, Scottish Enterprise, UK Research & Innovation and founding industry partners, AstraZeneca and GSK.

The centre is intended to ensure that the UK is a leader in small molecule pharmaceutical and fine chemical manufacturing. It has been designed to be a flexible and adaptable building that will enable industry, academia, healthcare providers and regulators to work collaboratively to address challenges along the medicines supply chain.

Cameron Stewart, regional director at Interserve Construction, said: “We are delighted to start work on the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Scotland bringing our considerable experience to delivering life science projects in the UK including the National Biologics Manufacturing Centre for CPI in Darlington and our work on the new research centre for Genomics Partnership Wales in Cardiff.”

