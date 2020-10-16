Interserve named PSCP for £11m hospital expansion

CGI of the planned Chorley ophthalmology and daycare unit

Interserve has started work on the project this week and the new unit is expected to be completed in October 2021.

The contract, for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was awarded through the ProCure22 (P22), framework administrated by the Department of Health & Social Care.

Under the latest jargon, Interserve is not known as the builder or even the main contractor; here it is 'the principal supply chain partner’ or just ‘PSCP’.

Phil Shaw, divisional director at Interserve Construction, said: “Interserve Construction’s appointment as the PSCP on this project is a real testament to the expertise within our team. It also reflects Interserve’s excellent track record in delivering some of the best NHS facilities in the UK, where have demonstrated our capabilities on major landmark projects including the Christies Proton Beam Therapy in Manchester and the Rutherford Cancer Centre in Liverpool.”

Other recent new business for Interserve Construction in the healthcare sector includes: a £13.9m contract to refurbish the Tees, Esk & Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust’s Roseberry Park Hospital; a £20m contract with St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in South London; and a preferred bidder position for the £36m redevelopment of Walsall Manor Hospital.

Lining up for the ground-breaking ceremony photo call

