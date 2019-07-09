Interserve picked for £8m special academy build

Beacon College is the seventh new school build project that Interserve has won in 2019 following earlier contract wins in Bristol, Leicestershire and Manchester that are together worth more than £41m.

The college will be run by Barrs Court School Academy Trust, a specialist in special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) teaching. It will provide places for 50 pupils, aged from 16 to 19, with severe and complex learning difficulties, including autism.

As part of the project, the existing Broadlands Primary School will be demolished ahead of Interserve starting construction of the new-build school in January 2020. Completion is expected in January 2021, ready for opening in April 2021.

Interserve Construction divisional director Simon Butler said: “Being named preferred bidder for the Beacon College Special Academy project by the Department for Education reflects well on Interserve’s strong track record for delivering first-rate SEND school projects across the UK. We are able to draw on a wide range of experience and expertise within Interserve to build outstanding educational facilities by a locally-based team of construction professionals. We are delighted to once again be the trusted partner of choice for the Department for Education, and Beacon College adds to our portfolio of work in the UK education sector.”

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk