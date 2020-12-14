Interserve preferred to local firms for Wrexham court revamp

The project will see a new two-storey custody suite built, to increase the number of defendants that can be held.

Further modifications should improve accessibility for disabled visitors, including the installation of a new lift.

The scheme is part of the government’s £142m funding to improve courts across England and Wales.

In August the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) specifically stated: “The work will be completed by local contractors where possible.” Interserve’s registered address is London, seemingly stretching the definition of local. It also has an office in Birmingham, 75 miles away from Wrexham.

However, Interserve has promised “to create up to 50 new jobs in the local area over the duration of the project”.

Interserve Construction divisional director Phil Shaw said: “As a long-term partner to the Ministry of Justice we are delighted to be working as part of the government’s programme to improve courts and prisons this year. This latest scheme further underscores Interserve Construction’s capabilities and expertise in delivering public sector work across education, healthcare and justice.”

MoJ minister for courts Chris Philp said: “This investment will allow Wrexham Magistrates’ Court to better serve its community, delivering jobs locally and dramatically enhancing its ability to hear more cases. It is the just the latest example of our commitment to give courts the resources needed to uphold the rule of law and deliver swifter justice for victims.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk