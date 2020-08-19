Interserve revamps Barnsley College science block

Barnsley College's SciTech Centre

The four-storey building will be handed over in three phases through August to September.

Interserve Construction regional director Paul Ellenor said: “Interserve Construction has strong track record in the further education sector across the Yorkshire and Humber region having demonstrated our capabilities in delivering projects supporting education, innovation and research.

“Having recently completed the Engineering Heartspace facility for the University of Sheffield, an innovative refashioning of the university’s Grade II-listed Sir Frederick Mapping Building, and the new Hull York Medical School for the University of York, we are delighted to be working on this new project with Barnsley College.”

