Interserve to build mental health unit

The new building will house a child and adolescent mental health (CAMHS) unit for West Yorkshire & Harrogate Health & Care Partnership.

Interserve has been contracted for the job via the P22 Framework, from which it has now banked £479m worth of work.

Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust deputy chief executive Bryan Machin said: “Interserve has a track record of success delivering capital projects in this region and we are pleased to be working with them.”

Interserve divisional director John Gittins added: “This project builds on Interserve’s health expertise which includes the delivery of more than 300 healthcare projects for NHS clients, including a new non-secure unit at Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield for the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.”