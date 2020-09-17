Interserve to build Midlands SEND schools

Beacon College Special Academy in Hereford

High Point Academy in Wednesbury and the Beacon College Special Academy in Hereford brings to 11 the number of new school build project that Interserve Construction has won so far this year for the Department for Education (DfE).

The new High Point Academy is a special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) school delivered under the DfE’s free school programme to provide education to 90 students ranging in age from 11 to 16.

Beacon College Special Academy, another SEND school, will create a facility for up to 60 pupils, aged from 16 to 19. It is operated by Barrs Court School Academy Trust.

Interserve Construction project manager Dan Harmer, at who is overseeing the Hereford school project, said: "I am really proud to be involved in Beacon College. This worthwhile project will hopefully benefit the DfE and Barrs Court Trust, but more importantly improve the lives of young adults with severe learning difficulties to ready them for life beyond education. The Interserve team have spent months planning the scheme in readiness for starting on site. We have amended some of those plans to comply with Covid-19 guidance. We are ready for the challenge ahead and have made every effort to work with consultants and the supply chain to programme the works, so that we don't impact the end date for the client."

