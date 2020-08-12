Interserve wins £36m Walsall Manor A&E remodelling

Artist's impression of the ne emergency department entrance

Walsall Council’s planning committee approved plans for the remodelling of A&E last month. The site will be prepared ahead of main construction getting under way early next year.

Interserve Construction has been appointed to build the new development, which will incorporate a new emergency department, leading to an urgent treatment centre and a paediatric assessment unit.

The first floor will also accommodate a new acute medical unit along with a medical ambulatory emergency care unit, within the refurbished existing emergency department footprint.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive Richard Beeken said: “We know we will see a yearly increase in ED [emergency department] attendances of more than 10,000 patients once the Midland Metropolitan Hospital is open in 2022 but we have an immediate need to improve the inadequate and sub-standard physical environment for both our patients and our staff who are trying to work within these constraints.

“The Covid-19 pandemic may have dominated much of our healthcare activity but sterling work has been continuing on this project throughout this period to ensure we stay on course to maximise safety and quality of care for all.”

Interserve Construction senior project manager Richard Myatt said: “We are obviously delighted that the project is taking another positive step forward, and are looking forward to continuing our work with the trust and the rest of the team in the development of the new emergency department.

“Work will soon commence on the site, with the main building construction starting early next year. With many of the Interserve team currently working with NHS trusts in the West Midlands, we hope that the new Walsall Manor emergency department will be part of a legacy of successful projects in our region’s healthcare estates.”

