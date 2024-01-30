Inventory clear-out for CP Hire

More than 400 machines from around CP Hire’s seven depots that will go under the hammer in an unreserved sale near its Avonmouth yard in Somerset.

Euro Auctions sales manager David Betts said: “This is a very tidy inventory of fresh, well-maintained machines. CP Hire does take very good care of their fleet, and a regular rotation is commonplace... We expect good bidding on multiple machines, such is the quality.”

CP Hire director David Hutchinson said: “Our plans for 2024 include investing in a new plant across all depots in Northern Ireland, Bristol, Swansea and Cardiff, plus a new fleet of service vehicles. The management team in Northern Ireland will have an active role to play on the ground, as we build on our England/Wales presence along the M4 corridor, helping to assist our existing and well-established team in those depots.”

The auction is scheduled to take place at Balla Lorry Park, Severn Road, Hallen BS10 7GD on 29th February and 1st March 2024.

The inventory for the sale includes: Hitachi, Volvo, Yammar, Cat and Dooson excavators; Genie telehandlers; Hamm, Bomag and Ammann rollers; and Thwaites, Terex, Wacker Neuson and D’Avino site dumpers.

