Irish takeover for Glasgow consultant

Mark O’Neill, managing director of KSN Project Management

For KSN Project Management, sister company of quantity surveyor KSN, the acquisition of Helix marks its entry into the UK market.

Mark O’Neill, managing director of KSN Project Management, said: “This is a transformational transaction for both KSNPM and Helix Building Consultancy, and we are excited to embark on a new growth journey together, supported by our existing clients and commissions.”

He added: “By leveraging both companies’ vital track records and combining our investment, multi-disciplined skillset, and management experience, we expect to contribute to the built and real estate environment positively in the UK by connecting well with current services, including asset management, advisory services, project monitoring, contract services, development management and strategic sustainable solutions.”

Gary Sweeney, who set up Helix Building Consultancy in 2016, said: “This is a significant milestone for the two companies with a successful history in project delivery. It enables us to service our current client base with an award-winning firm intent on expanding into new regions whilst continuing to support and provide our recognised quality of service to our clients. I am energised about this acquisition and business relationship. I believe it positions us to expand on our growth beyond 2022 to continue our professional offering to new and existing clients.”

The acquisition will see Helix Building Consultancy rebrand as KSN Project Management banner, with the company based from KSN offices in Glasgow.

