ISD acquires STI

STI founder Simon Tysoe (left) and Andy Moon of the P&M Group

Leicester-based STI has provided subcontract labour to ISD Solutions for over 25 years. Now ISD is effectively taking its labour source in-house.

Simon Tysoe, who started S Tysoe Installations (STI) in 1982, is staying with the business under P&M ownership.

ISD Solutions specialises in the design, manufacture and installation of cold stores, food processing facilities, chill stores and distribution centres. P&M Group’s other division is called Cold Store Maintenance. STI specialises in the installation and maintenance of coldrooms and industrial premises.

The P&M board felt that as ISD Solutions continued to grow, with more challenging projects from a design and technical perspective, havng to rely on outsurced labout was a key area of risk. “For us, having a labour company as part of the group will help us maintain consistent high standards, particularly regarding quality and health and safety," said chairman Andy Moon.

The two companies began discussions almost two years ago but paused over first Brexit and then the pandemic.

Simon Tysoe said: “I have worked continuously with ISD Solutions for 25 of my 39 years of trading and our businesses have grown in tandem. After all this time I have built not only a business relationship with the company but also a personal one with the directors and staff, as have many of my own staff. I will be staying on with STI and look forward to helping harness the opportunities and talent of both companies.”

Andy Moon added: “STI is a successful and well-run business in its own right with a strong brand identity. As such, there are no plans for any restructuring, other than making sure each party benefits from the strength and knowledge and experience of the other.

“We are really excited about this major acquisition. Our businesses know each other well and we have a mutual high level of respect for our achievements and business ethos.

“As well as supplying specialist labour, STI is involved in areas which complement our existing business, including national service and maintenance coverage for the retail, commercial and industrial coldstore markets and expertise in specialist fire protection.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk