ISG wins £50m contract for Royal Marsden cancer clinic

Building design by BDP

The six-storey, 134,000 sq ft concrete frame building will become the centrepiece of a plan, to create a £1 bn cancer research campus in Sutton – The London Cancer Hub – along with the Institute of Cancer Research.

This new building will provide new outpatient facilities, medical day-care and collaboration space for clinical researchers to accelerate cancer diagnosis and treatment for patients. Constructed on a sloping brownfield site, patient areas extend across the lower ground floor through to level two, with the two upper floors providing space for The Royal Marsden’s researchers.

The building has large open plan floorplates and reconfigurable spaces to future proof accommodation as new treatments and patient care evolves.

At ground floor level a full height atrium provides natural light for the reception area, while a saw tooth roof design allows light to enter other parts of the building, while providing space for solar panels to generate electricity. The design by BDP also features extensive curtain walling and brise soleil solar shading elements to its façade.

The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2022.

Lee Hutchinson, managing director for ISG’s science and health business, said: “Creating leading-edge healthcare facilities that enable clinicians and researchers to improve patient outcomes is a direct way that the construction industry can make a positive societal impact with a multi-generational legacy.

“The unprecedented nature of this current global health crisis has acutely focused attention on a sector that we all rely upon, and one so intrinsically linked to the physical infrastructure that supports patient outcomes and the research and development that is transformative to our lives. This is a project of major significance for our business, with every member of the delivery team fully focused on creating a world-leading hub for treatment and research into cures for cancer.”

The Oak Cancer Centre is so named because of a £25m donation from the Oak Foundation, set up by billionaire Alan Parker who made his money from duty-free shops.

