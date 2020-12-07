It’s a £25,000 Cracker - Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity

Many companies already opt for an e-card or ‘charity cards’ but this one comes with the opportunity to win a share of a £25,000 prize pot!

With many people working from home there seems little point in sending conventional cards or gifts by post this year and the Christmas cracker e-card is also environmentally friendly. What better way to spread some Christmas cheer amongst your employees, supply chain contacts and subcontractors than by giving them the chance to win a top prize of £10,000 whilst raising much needed funds for Charity.

Cards cost just £1 each and you can choose from five great designs or if you’d prefer your own design then you can simply choose a plain ‘cracker’. You will then receive your e-card with your personalised greeting, company logo and unique reference number. Forward this to your contacts and all they have to do is register the card for a chance to win top cash prizes.

The prize pot consists of;

Bill Hill, CEO of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity said, “We know that many companies have already moved away from sending conventional Christmas cards, but we wanted to add an element of fun and excitement into the mix. Our e-Christmas cards not only spread seasonal cheer they also give organisations the opportunity to support our charity whilst getting the opportunity to win some fantastic cash prizes! If we can sell 350,000 e-cards then we can replace the funds that we’ve lost as a result of having to cancel our hugely popular fundraising Christmas events across the country. Now, more than ever, we need to continue our vital charitable support to our construction community and ensure that no worker or their family is alone in a crisis.”

The draw will take place on 18 December 2020 at 2020hrs and it promises to be a party atmosphere too, so don’t miss out!

