Jackson wins Rainham road scheme

The Beam Parkway scheme involves the reconfiguration of the A1306 New Road dual carriageway between the River Beam and Dovers Corner roundabout for the London Borough of Havering to a largely single carriageway road and linear park to support the adjoining Beam Park housing zone, where thousands of new homes are planned.

Following opening of the A13 to the south in 1999, New Road was de-trunked, with work including some narrowing of the A1306, removal of subways, upgraded lighting, some tree planting and introduction of bus lanes.

The council says that it is turning a dual carriageway into a ‘boulevard’ with green space, public amenities and accessible pedestrian and cycle links that connect the new Beam Park centre with the surrounding area.

The scheme is designed by Steer Group and East Architects, and funded through Transport for London's major schemes/liveable neighbourhoods programme.

