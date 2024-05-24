Jacobs wins Herts highways role

Jacobs will lead a team providing Hertfordshire County Council with programme and asset management services, and technical support to its highways and environmental department.

The Jacobs-led team includes PA Consulting as “embedded innovation and transformation partner” as well as sub consultants Tetra Tech, Tony Gee and Brightly, a Siemens company.

The contract starts in October 2024 for an initial five years, followed by optional extension periods to a maximum of 14 years. Estimated contract value is £17m a year.

According to Jacobs’ publicity statement, senior vice president Kate Kenny said: “We are developing a collaborative innovation culture with Hertfordshire County Council that will evolve services to meet ambitions for a cleaner, healthier Hertfordshire and grow local small/medium enterprises, suppliers, skills and jobs. Our programme management capability and tools, combined with our global specialists and data solutions ultimately benefit the county’s residents and businesses creating more resilient and effective services for more than a million people who live and work in Hertfordshire.”

Whether anyone really speaks like that, however, is not so certain.

