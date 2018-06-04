Japanese-Indian team wins M&E contract for Dhaka MRT

The Dhaka MRT Line 6 will be built under lump-sum contract that covers design, procurement, installation work, testing, commissioning and maintenance support of systems including electrification, signalling, automatic fare collection, lifts and escalators. The value of the contract is equivalent to approximately JPY55bn (£357m).

The population of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, has grown to exceed 15 million; chronic traffic congestion and air pollution are becoming increasingly serious issues and are impeding on the further growth of Dhaka’s economy.

Line 6 is the first Mass Rapid Transit system in Bangladesh and is fully funded by Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA). The line is composed of 20km of elevated tracks with 16 stations; the railway stretches from the north to the south of Dhaka city.