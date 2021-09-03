JCB creates 100 jobs to meet soaring demand

The new permanent jobs will be at JCB’s world headquarters and its plants in Cheadle and Uttoxeter.

This month, JCB will also take on an additional 15 new recruits on to its fabrication and welding apprenticeship. In the past three years, almost 70 welding apprentices have passed their courses and all gained permanent JCB jobs.

JCB said that demand for its machines has reached historic highs with most products now sold out until next year. The new recruitment drive comes in a year when JCB has recruited 1,350 new shop floor employees and handed permanent JCB contracts to 1,000 agency employees.

JCB chief operating officer Mark Turner said: “Over the past five years the number of welders in the UK has shrunk, which presents businesses with a big challenge at times of high demand. JCB has been working very hard over the past few years to tackle this shortage and attract new entrants to this highly-skilled job with its apprenticeship and training programmes, which have been very successful. We are delighted to be building on that success with the creation of 100 permanent new welders’ jobs. We offer some of the best conditions and pay rates in the region and with opportunities for nightshift work and overtime, this is great news for welders in the area looking to join a successful global company.”

