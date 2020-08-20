JF Finnegan wins £10m contract for Kier sheds

Image of Kier Trade City Luton courtesy of Ian C King Associates

JF Finnegan starts work on the £10m project on 7th September.

The speculative buildings will be subdivided into 13 industrial units, totalling 122,000 sq ft, at Trade City Luton, Kingsway, Bedfordshire for Kier Property.

Units 1-10 will from part of Kier’s Trade City Brand, while units 11-13 will form part of its Logistics City brand. The industrial units will be Classes B1c, B2 and B8, with first floor mezzanines to be fitted out as offices. Each unit will have access doors for heavy goods vehicles and associated car parking including EV charge points.

Kingsway is part of the Dallow Road industrial area, one of the main industrial areas in Luton, sitting midway between the town centre and M1 Junction 11.

Jon Barras, senior project director at Kier Property said: “We are very pleased to be working with JF Finnegan on this important project, they have an excellent industrial track record and we have been very impressed with their approach to date”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk