Jib falls from Edinburgh tower crane

The jib of a Jaso luffing tower crane belonging to Falcon Crane Services gave way fell onto the top of a block of flats under construction in Steads Place, Leith, at around 9.30am on Tuesday 28th November.

Two people were treated for injuries at the scene by ambulance paramedics.

The block of 110 apartments is being built by Collab Construction for developer Drum.

Falcon Crane Services said that the crane had passed its six-month inspection without any issues less than two weeks ago.

A spokesperson for contractor Collab Construction told the media: "A full investigation is currently underway into the cause of the incident."

Falcon Cranes said: "We confirm that it has been reported to us that shortly before 09:30 this morning, that the jib of one of our Jaso J380PA luffing cranes collapsed during its operation at a construction site in Stead’s Place, Edinburgh. We are saddened to hear of this event and to any injuries and damage that may have occurred.

“We will be carrying out the fullest of investigations to understand what caused the collapse. We can however say that at this moment in time we are not aware of any defect in the crane itself.

“The crane is reported to have been in good condition. It is relatively new, having been manufactured in 2020 and it has been regularly maintained and independently inspected. The crane has been in operation at this site since May 2023 without issue and its six-monthly thorough examination was successfully completed less than two weeks ago.

“We will be thoroughly investigating all aspects of the collapse."

