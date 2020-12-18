JJ Rhatigan wins £53m Abbey Wood towers

Abbey Place is designed by Shedkm

Construction has started on site this month, with construction expected to complete in the third quarter of 2023.

Designed by architect Shedkm, the 13- and 21-storey residential towers will form a mixed-use development next to the new Abbey Wood Crossrail station, near Woolwich. The scheme will provide 72% affordable homes, as well as three commercial units, a new public square and improvements to the public realm.

Hub acquired the site in partnership with Bridges Fund Management from U+I in 2015. At that time it had planning consent for a hotel and apartments but Hub commissioned Shedkm to produce a scheme with more housing. A resolution to grant planning permission was granted in October 2017 with the Greater London Authority confirming its approval in 2018.

Hub has secured a forward funding deal with CBRE UK Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), a fund managed by CBRE Global Investors, to deliver the scheme.

Hub managing director Damien Sharkey said: “JJ Rhatigan has a reputation for construction excellence and shares Hub’s commitment to prioritising people and ensuring long-term value. Hub has a track record of working closely with local communities to deliver architecturally-superb schemes that everyone can be proud of and we hope that Abbey Place will be the heart of a thriving community.”

Tom Neylon, regional director at JJ Rhatigan, said: “JJ Rhatigan have been operating for nearly 70 years with a successful track record in construction. This is a testament to the commitment of our talented and exceptional team of construction professionals. We recognise the importance of delivering quality homes to the area and believe that this scheme has set the new standard.”

