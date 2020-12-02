JMS adds Japanese crawler booms

Nagano 20ATuj articulating crawler boom lift

JMS has bought a Nagano S15Auj telescopic crawler boom lift and the Nagano 20ATuj articulating crawler boom lift. It is targeting greenfield construction sites that need the rough terrain capability of a tracked machine.

JMS managing director Mark Jackson said: "Our Nagano crawler booms give our customers new options for working at height across rough and unstable terrain. They augment the capabilities of our wheeled rough terrain boom lifts and tracked spider platforms, so we're expecting them to be very popular with clients."

Nagano, a Japanese manufacturer, signed a European distribution deal with Belgium parts and used equipment dealer Vertimac two years ago.

Thomas Méheust, European sales director for Nagano products at Vertimac, said: "We are very pleased that JMS has become the first company in the UK and Ireland to receive Nagano crawler aerial working platforms. All around Europe, the Nagano brand is starting to be recognised for its high quality, easy maintenance and long-term reliability.”

The Nagano S15Auj telescopic crawler boom lift has a maximum working height of 15 metres, maximum horizontal outreach of 10.3 metres and a basket capacity of 250kg. It has a gradeability of 20 degrees, weighs 8,420kg, and is powered by a 3-cylinder Kubota Stage V diesel engine.

The Nagano 20ATuj articulating crawler boom lift provides a maximum working height of 20 metres, maximum outreach of weight metres and a maximum basket capacity of 230kg. It weighs 9,450kg, is powered by the same Kubota engine, and has an additional jib boom for articulation.

Safety features include a travel stop controller, travel speed controller, incline alarm, overloading alarm and rapid descent prevention valve.

