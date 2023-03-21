Job cuts at Tarmac

The GMB union has called on Tarmac’s bosses to think again about the planned 10% reduction in headcount.

GMB organiser Dave Warwick said: “Tarmac is a household name, trusted and respected across the building, manufacturing and construction industries. Many customers will be scratching their heads about why the company is choosing to act in this way. Local managers are reporting back that these cuts are leaving them with a depleted and frankly dangerous staff level.

“Tarmac workers and GMB members are understandably worried about what these job cuts will mean for the company and where capacity to cover sick leave, holidays and parental leave will come from.

“This all while company top brass, including Tarmac’s owner CRH, are trousering eye watering profits and pay packets. The highest paid boss at CRH is on a reported £12.4m pay package, unimaginable wealth compared to the very workers they’re threatening with job losses.

“Tarmac must step back from the brink on job losses, work with GMB and find a solution that works for its workforce.”

Tarmac has been approached for comment.

