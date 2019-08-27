John Laing, Salini and Astaldi win $1.4bn Canadian light rail

Members of the Mobilinx team include:

Lead - John Laing, Astaldi, Hitachi, Transdev, Amico Concessions, Salini Impregilo

Construction - Astaldi, Hitachi, Amico, Bot, Salini Impregilo

Design - IBI Group, Hitachi, Morrison Hershfield, Arcadis, Daoust Lestage, Exp.

Operation maintenance & rehabilitation - Transdev, Hitachi, Astaldi, Salini Impregilo

Financial advisor - National Bank, HSBC.

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx had announced the shortlist for the CA$1.4bn (£860m) project two years ago.

The Hurontario LRT project includes 18km of new dedicated rapid transit, 19 stops and a maintenance and storage facility for the light rail vehicles.

IO and Metrolinx expect to award the contract in fall 2019, with design work to begin shortly thereafter.

