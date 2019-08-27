  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue August 27 2019

John Laing, Salini and Astaldi win $1.4bn Canadian light rail

4 hours The Mobilinx consortium has been named as preferred bidder to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Hurontario light rail transit (LRT) project in Ontario, Canada.

Members of the Mobilinx team include:

  • Lead - John Laing, Astaldi, Hitachi, Transdev, Amico Concessions, Salini Impregilo
  • Construction -  Astaldi, Hitachi, Amico, Bot, Salini Impregilo
  • Design - IBI Group, Hitachi, Morrison Hershfield, Arcadis, Daoust Lestage, Exp.
  • Operation maintenance & rehabilitation - Transdev, Hitachi, Astaldi, Salini Impregilo
  • Financial advisor - National Bank, HSBC.

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx had announced the shortlist for the CA$1.4bn (£860m) project two years ago.

The Hurontario LRT project includes 18km of new dedicated rapid transit, 19 stops and a maintenance and storage facility for the light rail vehicles.

IO and Metrolinx expect to award the contract in fall 2019, with design work to begin shortly thereafter.

