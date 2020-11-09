JPG value engineers Seddon's vet school

Artist's impression of the new Harper Keele Veterinary School

JPG is working alongside Jefferson Sheard Architects and Seddon to deliver the £16m scheme for public sector specialist developer Noviniti.

The new campus-based Veterinary School will include teaching, lecture and laboratory facilities to support the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery degree programme. The building is to be used both by Keele University and Harper Adams University as a shared facility and is to be located on a cleared site within the existing grounds of Keele University Science and Innovation Park.

JPG is providing civil and structural engineering expertise on the project which is now on site. Director David Allwood said: “We are applying value engineering processes with the combined efforts of our strategic land team using geospatial analysis to assess development viability and structural requirements.”

