JS Wright wins £20m fit-out package at Nine Elms Parkside

CGI of Nine Elms Parkside

JS Wright has been chosen to fit out the mechanical services for all 894 apartments in two buildings (blocks B and D) at Nine Elms Parkside in Battersea on the south side of the River Thames in London.

The build-to-rent development is being built by Telford Homes as main contractor for investor/developer Greystar.

J S Wright will fit out every flat with underfloor heating, along with fan coil units for comfort cooling. The company will also equip the kitchens and bathrooms with hot and cold-water services, soil and wastewater disposal systems, sanitaryware and mechanical extract ventilation systems, as well as install above ground drainage services and fire sprinklers for both buildings.

All the works will receive two years of planned maintenance cover carried out by Wright Maintenance, J S Wright’s facilities management company.

The contractor has just begun work on site with completion due in the third quarter of 2022.

Managing director Phil Leech said: “We are delighted to have been awarded our first contract with Telford Homes to fit out what amounts to the largest number of apartments in our history at one of the UK’s biggest regeneration projects.”

