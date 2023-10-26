Junttan adopts positioning technology

Junttan says that adoption of digital technology will improve productivity, precision and safety for piling contractors.

Karoliina Pesola, head of digital and measuring solutions at Junttan Oy, said: "By combining our extensive experience in manufacturing piling equipment with Leica Geosystems' world-class positioning technology, we are enabling our customers to achieve exceptional levels of precision and efficiency in their projects. This partnership will unlock new possibilities and enhance the capabilities of piling professionals worldwide."

Tommi Kauppinen, vice president heavy construction at Leica Geosystems added: "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to drive digital innovation and empower construction professionals with advanced tools that transform their operations."

