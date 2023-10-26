  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri October 27 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Junttan adopts positioning technology

Junttan adopts positioning technology

1 day Junttan Oy, the Finnish manufacturer of piling machinery, has teamed up with Leica Geosystems to add positioning technology to its rigs.

Junttan says that adoption of digital technology will improve productivity, precision and safety for piling contractors.

Karoliina Pesola, head of digital and measuring solutions at Junttan Oy, said: "By combining our extensive experience in manufacturing piling equipment with Leica Geosystems' world-class positioning technology, we are enabling our customers to achieve exceptional levels of precision and efficiency in their projects. This partnership will unlock new possibilities and enhance the capabilities of piling professionals worldwide."

Tommi Kauppinen, vice president heavy construction at Leica Geosystems added: "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to drive digital innovation and empower construction professionals with advanced tools that transform their operations."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »