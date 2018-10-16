JV wins Burton-on-Trent flood defence scheme

The design and build contract involves the repair, replacement and raising of about 4km of flood defence embankments and walls that will protect 4,500 homes from seepage and overtopping by the River Trent.

The protected zone also includes a caravan park, library and leisure centre, allotments, golf course, industrial estate, Tesco supermarket and school.

Ian Jones, managing director of Galliford Try’s environment business unit, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this new business from one of our longest standing clients. The award is the result of a new way of working based on a collaborative approach rather than competitive bidding which will add value and deliver long lasting benefits to the community.”

Work starts immediately and is due for completion in early 2021.