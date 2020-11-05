Keepmoat in for £18m Gainsborough development

There is planning permission for 454 homes on the site, opposite a supermarket.

Keepmoat will build a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes of differing styles. The development is being called Warren Wood.

West Lindsey District Council deputy leader Owen Bierley said: “This is a huge step forward in our plans to deliver homes in Gainsborough. I am pleased to confirm we have formally signed a grant funding agreement with Keepmoat Homes and a collaboration agreement with the Thonock and Somerby Estate.”

Homes England has allocated £2.19m from its housing infrastructure fund (HIF) to pay for road infrastructure and a junction improvement to support the scheme.

No start date for the work has been set yet but is expected soon, the council said.

