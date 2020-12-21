Keepmoat secures plots for £166m programme

Artist's impression of Keepmoat Homes' planned Warren Wood development in Gainsborough

Keepmoat Homes has bought two sites in South Yorkshire, one in North Yorkshire and one in North Lincolnshire.

The largest of the schemes is at Warren Wood in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, where 454 plots are to be developed with a total gross development value (GDV) of £68m.

In Barnsley, Keepmoat has 360 plots in Thurnscoe with a GDV of £52m and a 93-plot development at Carlton Road with a GDV of £18m.

The fourth new site is a 151-plot development at Field Lane, Scalby near Scarborough with a total GDV of £28m.

Daniel Crew, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “Our team has been working hard for many months on a number of land acquisitions and we are delighted to complete on four significant sites in the region.

“As a business our ethos is to not just build homes, but transform communities and improve the lives of local people. The sites will offer 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes, multiple house types and various purchasing options from open market sale, shared ownership as well as affordable housing.

“The housing market is picking up once again and we can see from our existing developments across Yorkshire in particular that demand for new build homes is increasing. To this end, as well as the deals announced today, we have more in the pipeline and we are actively looking for further land acquisitions across the region.”

