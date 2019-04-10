Keltbray and CSjv clear the way for HS2 station [with video]

Two buildings have now been removed from site to the west of Euston station

The clearance of the buildings to the west of the station forms a major part of enabling works ahead of main construction works to be delivered by Mace Dragados Joint Venture under a £1.3bn contract.

The site now cleared will eventually have six 400-metre platforms on it, to the west of the existing station.

The six-month demolition of the former Ibis hotel on Cardington Street was completed this week. The five-storey, 380 room building was removed using a top-down demolition technique, with machines lifted onto the top of the buildings and protective screening around the outside to contain noise and dust. Almost 9,000 tonnes of material was removed, with 95% set to be recycled or reused on site.

The clearance of the nearby disused National Temperance Hospital buildings was delivered in two stages, with the second half, the Insull wing, now also complete. More than 6,000 tonnes of material were removed during the project, again with 95% set to be recycled or reused.

Both projects were delivered by HS2’s enabling works contractor, a Costain Skanska JV (CSjv), working with subcontractor Keltbray.

CSjv programme director Peter Jones said: “Costain and Skanska’s HS2 teams are making significant progress across London and we are pleased to confirm the successful completion of these two key building demolitions. We currently have more than a thousand people on site in the Euston area, working on a further 25 projects, most of which will be completed this year.”

HS2 Ltd’s Euston programme director, Rob Carr, said: “Across the capital we are making strong progress, with our pioneering archaeological programme in full swing and more than two thirds of demolitions now complete.”