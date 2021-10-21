Keltbray recruits director for HS2 works

Neil Lindley

Neil Lindley joins Keltbray with 27 years’ experience in the rail industry behind him and returns to the UK after two and a half years in Canada.

His most recent role was as vice president for Metrolinx on the Toronto Union Station Rail Corridor and the Toronto Light Rail Transit. Before working in Canada, He was director of the Network Rail Great Northern Great Eastern (GNGE) alliance on the Trans-Pennine Route eastern section, having worked previously for Carillion as project director on a number of rail programmes.

Keltbray Rail managing director Neil Thompson said: “Neil’s appointment is a major boost to our HS2 ambitions, building on work being undertaken by other parts of the group for the construction joint ventures, as we pursue and deliver major packages of work on Europe’s largest and most complex infrastructure project.

“His industry-leading experience gained as both a client and delivery partner will greatly benefit Keltbray in developing sustainable design, construction and programme management capabilities to deliver critical elements on the world’s most carbon-efficient, high speed rail network for the UK tax payer.”

