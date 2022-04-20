Keltbray reports 28% mean gender pay gap

Keltbray’s mean gender pay gap in hourly pay has shrunk from 32.3% in 2017 to 28.11% in 2021.

However, the 2021 figure has deteriorated since 2020, when it was 25.73%.

Meanwhile the median gender pay gap in hourly pay was 22.19% in 2021, compared with 24.2% in 2020 and 16.9% in 2017.

Since 2017 Keltbray has seen a 10% increase in female employees in its lowest paid quartile and a 4% increase in the highest paid quartile.

Chief executive Darren James said: “We welcome the opportunity to share our gender pay gap results again this year, as although our results show we have a way to go in closing our gender pay gap, we are pleased to see that we are gradually increasing the number of women we employ and we are seeing more women in senior positions. However, we understand that like many others in the industry we are on an inclusion journey and with this in mind, we want to build on our progress each year and hold ourselves to account on our inclusion performance.”

Group people director Kyla Farmer said: “Our results show that whilst change is happening, we are still on a journey and it’s going to take time. The formation of our inclusion committee and the appointment of our inclusion manager last year was an important step forward in our inclusion journey, and the steps we take over the new few months will be crucial in creating real, lasting change. We are far from complacent, we’re willing to put the work in and foster an environment that is not only attractive to women, but ensures everyone thrives and can fulfil their potential.”

Charts from Keltbray's 2021 Gender Pay Gap report

