Kier averages a deal a day

During the course of 2019 Kier signed up as contractor on 256 different construction projects; there were 253 working days in 2019, excluding weekends and public holidays.

The total value of the work won by Kier in 2019 was just over £3bn – £3,012.5m to be precise, according to the Builders’ Conference.

By contrast, Balfour Beatty won less than £2bn of new construction business in 2019 – it signed 55 contracts with a total value of £1,976.4m, according to the Builders’ Conference categorisation system, although it won a further £500m-worth of work in a £1bn joint venture with Vinci for HS2.

Morgan Sindall signed 182 contracts with a total value of £1,961.8m.

Builders' Conference BCLive contracts league table for 2019league

These are the top three pure-play construction contractors in the Builders’ Conference league table for 2019. It has Lendlease at the head of its table due largely to a £4bn long-term redevelopment around Euston station in London for HS2. Its role there is co-developer, however, rather than main contractor.

Willmott Dixon, Laing O’Rourke and ISG were among UK construction companies to land more than £1bn of new work in 2019.

