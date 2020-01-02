  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu January 02 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Kier averages a deal a day

Kier averages a deal a day

14 hours Kier signed a new construction contract on every single working day of 2019, on average, according to market data gathered by the Builders’ Conference.

During the course of 2019 Kier signed up as contractor on 256 different construction projects; there were 253 working days in 2019, excluding weekends and public holidays.

The total value of the work won by Kier in 2019 was just over £3bn – £3,012.5m to be precise, according to the Builders’ Conference.

By contrast, Balfour Beatty won less than £2bn of new construction business in 2019 – it signed 55 contracts with a total value of £1,976.4m, according to the Builders’ Conference categorisation system, although it won a further £500m-worth of work in a £1bn joint venture with Vinci for HS2.

Morgan Sindall signed 182 contracts with a total value of £1,961.8m.

Builders' Conference BCLive contracts league table for 2019league
Builders' Conference BCLive contracts league table for 2019league

These are the top three pure-play construction contractors in the Builders’ Conference league table for 2019. It has Lendlease at the head of its table due largely to a £4bn long-term redevelopment around Euston station in London for HS2. Its role there is co-developer, however, rather than main contractor.

Willmott Dixon, Laing O’Rourke and ISG were among UK construction companies to land more than £1bn of new work in 2019.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »