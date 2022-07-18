Kier Bam JV lands Devonport civils work

Devonport Royal Dockyard

Kier Bam JV (KBJV) has been competitively awarded the NEC4 framework contract for the main works civils scope on the 10 Dock project in Plymouth.

The project includes the redevelopment of a dry dock for nuclear submarines alongside the demolition of existing buildings and construction of new ones to support the Royal Navy’s submarine maintenance programme.

The scope includes all mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation technology within the new dock building, a new dividing headwall within the dock, ground anchors, new service subways to support submarines in their dry dock positions.

The contract award follows a previous announcement by Babcock of a £2bn, 10-year programme of infrastructure works at Devonport to meet the evolving requirements of the UK’s Royal Navy.

Devonport and is the largest naval base in Western Europe and has been supporting the Royal Navy since 1691. The site covers more than 650 acres and has 15 dry docks, four miles of waterfront, 25 tidal berths and five basins.

Kier Infrastructure managing director Mark Pengelly said: “Together with our joint venture partners, we have a long-established track record of delivering projects at Devonport Royal Dockyard and across the wider southwest region, including at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. We look forward to continuing to share our combined expertise, knowledge and resources to complete another project to the highest of standards.”

Bam Nuttall major projects managing director Richard Prime added: “We have proven that our integrated approach and combined experience allows us to deliver efficiently and predictably. This is a fantastic opportunity to provide value to the community through job creation and deliver a number of sustainable solutions which make what we deliver future-proof.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk