Kier gets going at HMP Bullingdon

HMP Bullingdon is a Category B men’s prison near Bicester in Oxfordshire.

Construction has begun on a £100m+ four-storey, X-shaped T60 houseblock that will adding an additional 247 spaces, increasing prison capacity to more than 1300.

It will be built from precast blocks and panels fabricated off site.

This is the 15th prison houseblock that Kier has worked on following completion of HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough in 2021, as well as the current build projects at HMP Millsike and HMP Elmley. Kier was also recently awarded a £200m contract award to expand HMP Channings Wood in Devon.

Kier’s work at HMP Bullingdon will also include a two-storey administration building and a single storey extension to the physical recreation area.

Kier Construction group managing director Stuart Togwell said: “This project is a brilliant opportunity to continue the strong relationship we have built with the Ministry of Justice through our role as a strategic supplier to government. We will use our extensive experience and regional capabilities to deliver this project efficiently and sustainably.”

The expansion of HMP Bullingdon is part of the Accelerated Houseblocks Delivery Programme (AHDP) alliance contract that was awarded to Kier and Wates in June 2022. [See previous report here.]

That £500m alliance was procured via the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework with Kier earmarked for expansion projects at HMPs Bullingdon, Channings Wood and Elmley on the Isle of Sheppey, where construction work is currently under way. Wates has HMPs Highpoint (Suffolk), Wayland (Norfolk) and Hindley (Wigan).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk