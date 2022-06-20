Kier and Wates land £500m deal to expand six prisons

Kier and Wates have been named main contractors for works at HMPs Bullingdon, Channings Wood, Elmley, Highpoint, Hindley and Wayland.

The programme will add capacity for another 2,600 offenders as well as workshops for rehabilitation training schemes and the six prisons.

The new houseblocks will be designed as x-shaped buildings with wider landings to increase visibility for wardens across the wings.

It is estimated that the construction of the houseblocks and refurbishment works will generate over 2,000 jobs through the construction phase and over 750 jobs within the new prison facilities.

These new builds are in addition to the two planned houseblocks announced earlier this year at HMPs Stocken and Guys Marsh, while construction of a workshop is already under way at HMP High Down in Surrey.

Kier Construction managing director Liam Cummins said: “Being appointed to the accelerated houseblock development programme (AHDP) is a fantastic opportunity for Kier to continue the strong relationship we have built with MoJ over a number of years as a strategic supplier to government. We are excited to be combining our national, custodial expertise with our strong regional delivery capability to unlock value for the MOJ, both at strategic programme and local delivery levels.

“As a project integrator, we look forward to continuing to drive forward the high standards we have set in using modern methods of construction, including innovation, technology and pushing the boundaries of Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA). We will also continue our commitment to supporting prisoner rehabilitation through the extensive use of release on temporary licence (ROTL) through our Making Ground programme.”

Wates Construction managing director Paul Chandler said: “We have been working closely with the MoJ for almost two decades to support the expansion and modernisation of its estate and look forward to bringing this experience to the accelerated houseblock development programme.

“Drawing on the expertise of our in-house engineering and offsite manufacturing specialists, we will be working closely with our alliance partners to deliver greener, more operationally efficient buildings that support the MoJ’s net zero ambitions by 2040. Not only this, but our focus will be on creating environments that boost staff and prisoner wellbeing, and that encourage better rehabilitation outcomes for the people that these buildings serve in the long-term.”

