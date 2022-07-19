Kier lands Scottish prison

The new HMP Glasgow will replace Barlinnie

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has awarded Kier the preconstruction services contract for the £100m prison, which is set to replace the Victorian-era HMP Barlinnie in 2026.

HMP Glasgow will be built on a 54-acre site in Provanmill.

Kier will act as project integrator using offsite methods based on ‘design for manufacture and assembly’ (DfMA) principles.

“HMP Glasgow will be delivered using modern methods of construction underpinned by the use of digital technology to further support decarbonisation goals during construction and an efficient delivery programme,” Kier said.

Kier will be working in a strategic alliance with all parties to the project, namely:

Holmes Miller – architect

Pick Everard – architect

Curtins – civil and structural engineer

Arup – mechanical and electrical engineering

Medical Architecture – health planning and stakeholder engagement

FES – building services subcontractor

PCE – precast concrete install and supply

Careys – groundworks and civil engineering contractor

Kier – main contractor

Scottish Prison Service – client.

SPS chief executive Teresa Medhurst said: “We are delighted to award the contract for preconstruction services to Kier Construction which represents a significant step forward in delivering the new prison. The investment that we have received from the Scottish government means that we can continue to develop a prison estate, which is fit for the 21st century.

“This significant capital project offers SPS the opportunity to work with Kier Construction, utilising a strategic alliance approach to create a single team ethic to ensure that operational, architectural and construction expertise is blended to create a facility that is innovative and sustainable whilst promoting the strategic intent of the prison to deliver in all areas of the Scottish Government’s national outcomes.”

Kier Construction managing director Liam Cummins said: “’This important project is an opportunity to deploy our extensive custodial experience combining engineering excellence, modern methods of delivery and our strong operational capability in Scotland developed over more than 30 years.

“We look forward to getting started on this first phase of work with the Scottish Prison Service and bringing their vision to life.”

In England, Kier was recently named as a contractor, along with Wates, on the £500m accelerated houseblocks development programme for the Ministry of Justice; and last year it completed construction of the new HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk