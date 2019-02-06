Kier starts work on £37m block of flats in Haringey

CGI of Newlon's Tottenham Hale flats

The 22-storey block will house 128 flats, of which 117 will be sold through shared ownership and just 11 for private sale.

Works include building over a Thames Water trunk sewer and two Victoria Line tube tunnels. Sitting on continuous flight auger (CFA) piled foundations ranging from 600mm to 1200mm diameter, the building will have a reinforced concrete frame, infilled with a steel structural framing system. The façade will be mainly handset brickwork.

The project began in January 2019, with works due to complete in May 2021.

This is Kier’s fifth contract for Newlon – previous jobs include the £64m Queensland Road project, which was the final stage of the Arsenal regeneration area.

Cliff Thomas, managing director for Kier London, said: “We have a strong relationship with Newlon Housing Trust and are thrilled to be working on its new residential development for the residents of north London.

“We have extensive experience in delivering residential properties for the capital and we look forward to working collaboratively with the client and our local supply chain on the project.”