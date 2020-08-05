Kier wins £160m Area 4 highway maintence deal

Kier Highways will be responsible for maintaining 130km of motorways across Kent, East Sussex and West Sussex (M2, M20 and M23) as well as 320km of trunk road.

The contract starts in November 2020 and runs for eight years.

It encompasses more than 1000 structures, including the Medway Viaduct, the A20 Roundhill Tunnel and the A27 Southwick Tunnel.

Work includes routine and cyclical maintenance, incident response, defect rectification and severe weather delivery on the trunk roads and motorways within Area 4. It will also include maintenance of roadside technology and the provision of traffic management for the contractor’s maintenance and response activities.

Highways England regional operations director Nicola Bell said: “Our roads are among the safest in the world and partnerships like this will help maintain high standards. By working more closely with our supply chain who carry out maintenance and respond to incidents, we will be able to work more effectively, identify innovative ways of working and provide the best possible quality of service to road users.”

Area 4 is currently looked after by A-one+, a consortium of Jacobs (formerly CH2M) with Colas and Costain.

Kier Highways manages, maintains and improves over 30,000km of local authority and strategic roads. In Area 4 and the surrounding areas, it has recently completed construction on two smart motorways projects and both the M20 (junctions 3-5) and M23 (junctions 8-10) are now open to road users. Currently, Kier operates one other maintenance and response contract, in Area 13, which covers Cumbria and parts of Lancashire.

