Kier wins £75m housing repairs deal

The 10-year contract is for works across RHP’s housing portfolio of approximately 10,000 affordable homes in the London boroughs of Richmond, Hounslow, Kingston and Hillingdon.

Contract mobilisation has begun, with services starting on 1st June 2023.

Iain Roy, operations director at Kier Places, said: “A firm focus on quality, building safety, and community engagement underpins everything we do at Kier Places, and we’ll use our extensive experience of working safely in people’s homes while also minimising disruption for residents.”

RHP Group executive director of customer services Lucy Graley said of Kier: “They stood out in the procurement process due to their passion for customer service, the quality of what they deliver and alignment with our values and culture. We see this new contract and working relationship as an opportunity to build on and improve our service.”

The appointment follows Kier Places’ appointment earlier this year as one of three contractors to provide planned improvements under a seven year contract with Walsall Housing Group (WHG). [See our previous report here.]

