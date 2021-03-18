Knights Brown signed for £23m plasterboard factory

Artist's impression of the new plasterboard factory, courtesy of Knights Brown

The factory is being set up by Associated British Ports (ABP) on vacant land by Newport’s South Dock.

Construction of the new factory is planned to start in April 2021 and will be delivered by Bridgend-based contractor Knights Brown. Divisional director Andrew Eilbeck said: “The design and construction of this sizeable manufacturing facility will be a flagship project both for us as a Wales-based regional contractor and our local supply chain partners.”

ABP said that the money for the project has come from investors in mainland Europe, along with £750,000 from the Welsh government.

The port owner says that building the factory close to where the imported gypsum lands ashore will take lorries of the roads. Business development chief Ralph Windeatt said: “Port-centric manufacturing and distribution has the potential to reduce cost and carbon in our customers’ supply-chain by reducing the need for in-land transport, additional handling and building a more sustainable supply chain at the centre of arterial transport networks. We believe that port-centric solutions will create opportunities for significant future investment and business growth around our ports.”

Andrew Harston, ABP director for Wales, added: “We’re delighted to welcome this inward investment opportunity to the Port of Newport as the first major project in our port-centric manufacturing strategy. This project, which combines the use of brownfield development land, deep water shipping, rail transport and renewable energy is a fantastic example of the solution we can offer. We look forward to working with our contractor Knights Brown to deliver the facility, which will create around 60 jobs for the regional economy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk