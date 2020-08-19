Komatsu investment for stone crushers

Komatsu WA475-10 wheeled loader

Wordsworth Crushing has contracts with big name materials producers like Cemex, Breedon, Tarmac and Aggregate Industries to assist with the processing of raw materials.

Wordsworth Crushing selected the WA475-10 because of good experience with the previous generation WA470-7 loader and good relations with dealer Marubeni-Komatsu.

It first took a WA475-10 on trial for a week to test the manufacturer’s fuel saving claims and was satisfied with the results.

As a result, it took delivery of the first two Komatsu WA475-10 wheeled loaders in June, with one now working at the steelworks in Port Talbot and the other processing limestone at Cefn Mawr Quarry. The other two machines arrived in July and have already been sent to various sites around the UK.

Operator feedback has been positive so far. Ritchie Shawcross, working at Cefn Mawr quarry, said: “The machine is great. I particularly like the new cab which has improved visibility all around the machine.”

The WA475-10 cabin has been redesigned for this purpose, with additional glass at the bottom of the cab and doors and no corner pillars.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk