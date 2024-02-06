Komatsu renews Formula One links

vroom vroom

Komatsu has signed a multi-year deal with Williams Racing to become principal partner of the British team from the start of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

Williams and Komatsu will collaborate across a range of disciplines, especially relating to Komatsu’s designated status is: official STEM and early careers partner, official e-sports partner and official construction machinery partner.

Komatsu was a partner of Williams Racing in Formula One during the 1980s and 1990s. In 1996 and 1997 Komatsu supported Williams Racing to constructors’ and drivers’ championships with Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. Williams is hoping for a revival of those days with its current drivers Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Komatsu president and chief executive Hiroyuki Ogawa said: “Komatsu and Williams Racing have shared values around innovation and the development of our people. Through our partnership we look forward to creating value together, both on and off the track. Our partnership with Williams Racing, is aligned with Komatsu’s mission to create value through manufacturing and technology innovations to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses and our planet can thrive together.”

Williams Racing team principal James Vowles said: “Williams Racing is delighted to be rekindling our relationship with Komatsu. We have enjoyed huge success together in the past and reuniting is a significant step in Williams Racing’s long-term mission to return to the front of the grid. Both Williams and Komatsu are committed to attracting and developing the best young talent in pursuit of our goals and we look forward to working together again.”

