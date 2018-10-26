Lagan wins £23m Northolt runway resurfacing

RAF Northolt from the air (Photo: Crown Copyright/MOD2017)

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure will upgrade the existing runway, improve drainage and install new arrestor beds to improve safety. The resurfacing work is expected to extend the life of the runway by between 10 and 15 years.

Mott MacDonald is the DIO’s consulting engineer on the project.

The airfield works are expected to take around six months, with the runway closed for renovation from spring to autumn 2019.

Station commander Group Captain Mike Carver said: “RAF Northolt is home to the last remaining military airfield within the M25 and the flying operations that take place here provide a vital contribution for defence, wider government and the United Kingdom. The runway resurfacing works will assure those flying operations for decades to come.

James Aikman, operations director of Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, said: “Having successfully recently completed RAF Gibraltar, RAF Akrotiri and now nearing completion at RAF Marham, Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure are delighted to have been awarded the runway refurbishment contract at RAF Northolt.”