Lagan wins Southend runway repairs

Works started on site in January 2019 and are expected to last three months, taking place only during night-time possessions between 23.30 and 05.30 hours.

Lagan is removing 50mm of the existing surface course and putting down 200mm overlay of grooved Marshall asphalt using an in-house batching plant. Other works will include friction testing, airfield ground lighting and white lining.

Glyn Jones, chief executive of Stobart Aviation, which owns London Southend Airport said: “It is essential to maintain a safe runway. The last set of major runway works were in 2011 and were part of the runway extension development. Previous to that, maintenance was carried out in 1994. We are enhancing the durability and performance of the runway, within our existing S106 planning agreement, as part of the strategic plan for continued investment to cater for the growth of the airport.”