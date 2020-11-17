Laing O’Rourke exchanges contracts for Whiteleys revamp

The redevelopment has been designed by Foster & Partners

Laing O’Rourke has already been on site for nearly a year but now moves to stage two.

Exchanged of construction contracts with MARK (formerly Meyer Bergman) and CC Land paves the way for the project team, led by development manager Finchatton, to progress main delivery of the project.

Designed by architect Foster & Partners, the new Whiteleys will have 139 apartments, 20 shops, cafes and restaurants, a central public courtyard, a cinema, a gym and a hotel with 110 rooms, all set behind a retained and restored Grade II-listed façade.

Alongside the plans for the building, the Queensway streetscape will be redesigned to become more pedestrian friendly.

Laing O’Rourke’s specialist engineering business, Expanded, began work on site in January 2020 under a £100m package to deliver the basement and frame which sits behind the retained four storey, Grade II, listed façade on the Queensway elevation.

Finchatton development director Richard Shaw said: “We are delighted to have achieved this significant milestone for the project. The team has forged an extremely strong and collaborative relationship with Laing O’Rourke, and we look forward to working together in delivering this amazing development. We have managed to maintain the delivery and procurement programme despite the challenges presented by Covid and this owes much to the motivation and professionalism of all members of Laing O’Rourke and the client team engaged on the project.”

Paul McNerney, director of UK building for Laing O’Rourke, said: “Our Expanded team has made incredible progress on the basement and frame structure, despite having to adapt to create a Covid-secure workplace. I’d like to thank them for their commitment to keeping the project on track. By using modern methods of construction, they have been able to make excellent progress on the delivery of the sub-structure and frame.

“Many of the components such as core walls, columns and façade elements will be manufactured at our Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction in Nottinghamshire before being transported for on-site assembly. Almost 600 precast items have already been manufactured, out of a total 4,000 required for the development. This approach provides greater certainty for our client and we look forward to playing our role in creating a vibrant new destination for the local community and for visitors to London.”

The new Whiteleys is set to complete in 2023.

