Laing O’Rourke to build Everton’s new stadium

Dan Meis’ brick, steel and glass design takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby

A pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) for a design and build contract is to be signed and both parties will work to develop a detailed design and delivery programme for the £500m project.

The club and contractor are familiar with each other; Everton’s stadium development director is former Laing O'Rourke project leader Colin Chong.

In December 2019, Everton revealed its final stadium designs ahead of the submission of a detailed planning application, which is expected to be determined by Liverpool City Council in the summer of 2020. [See our previous report here.]

Work on the new stadium, designed by architect Dan Meis, is expected to start later this year, subject to planning consent, and take three years to complete.

The proposed waterfront stadium comprises of four distinctive stands, including a large, steep ‘home end’ to seat 13,000 specators.

The brick base is intended as a subtle nod to Goodison Park’s Archibald Leitch lattice work, while steel and glass roof adds a modern finish

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “Appointing Laing O’Rourke is another important step towards delivering a new world-class waterfront stadium for Everton.

“We are partnering with an organisation who bring a wealth of experience and a track-record of quality, sustainability and global delivery, including major investment projects right here in Liverpool.

“There is still a lot of work to do on this project. Working alongside colleagues at Laing O’Rourke we will develop our construction programme, while at the same time continuing to engage with our supporters on a number of matters as we await our planning application to be determined by Liverpool City Council.”

Laing O’Rourke director Paul McNerney said: “We are delighted that Everton has chosen our team to work alongside the Club and local community to deliver The People’s Project. We recognise the transformative impact the project will bring to the Club, to the city and to the many people who will be part of this exciting journey.

“Laing O’Rourke has a long track record of delivering sport stadia, utilising our unique engineering and manufacturing capabilities, all of which will now underpin this scheme.

“Our local team, supply chain and consultant partners have worked with us across many major schemes in Liverpool including Liverpool One, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Clatterbridge Cancer Centre. The People’s Project will allow us to advance our commitment to training, skills and careers in the area – and to support Everton in the Community in their wonderful life-changing and life-saving work.”

Previous Laing O’Rourke stadium projects include the expansion of Manchester City’s Etihad stadium in 2014/15.

